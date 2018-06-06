'The LEGO Movie 2: Post-apocalyptic world in teaser trailer

The LEGO Movie
A poster for "The LEGO Movie." The LEGO Movie/Facebook

The animation phenomenon continues with “The LEGO Movie 2.” The first teaser trailer of the film has been released, and the plot is going to be about saving the world from an alien threat.

The first official teaser trailer [see below] starts off with a “Star Wars” vibe. The people are living in a post-apocalyptic world that may remind some fans of Rey (Daisy Ridley) on the planet Jakku.

“A lifetime has passed since the horrific events of Taco Tuesday,” the voice over in the beginning of the video states. The world has descended into chaos, hardening the people. There is one exception, the loving, adorable and always chirpy Emmet Brickowski (Voice by Chris Pratt).

Just as Rey goes to Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg) to get her daily rations in exchange for scavenging, Emmet in the trailer goes to a scary looking character with a Mohawk to get his morning coffee.

Things heat up when Emmet sees a shooting star, which is actually an alien invading the planet. The alien, who is really surprised that Emmet is the leader even though Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) does all the heavy lifting, decides to take some of the heroes back to another galaxy.

Fan favourite characters like Batman (Voice by Will Arnett) will be back, but he will be no match for the alien’s attack with stickers.  He too will be kidnapped. Emmet and his dying plant will then go on a mission to save Lucy and the others.

The heroes may be kidnapped, but they can’t help but admire the beauty of the alien Sis-Star System. Lucy is the only one who tries to stop her friends from reacting.

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” has been directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum. The film will be released on March 28, 2019 in Australia.

Credit: Roadshow/ YouTube

