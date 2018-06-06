'Bumblebee' spin-off movie: John Cena comments on first trailer

By @sachintrivedig on
Bumblebee
A poster of "Transformers" spin-off film "Bumblebee." Transformers/ Facebook

The first trailer of “Bumblebee” spin-off film has been released online, and cast member John Cena (Agent Burns) has also reacted to it. The video teases the robots in the film to be much smaller in scale, compared to the giant mechanical beasts in the “Transformers” movies.

Just before the trailer was released online, Cena had a special video message for the fans [see below]. The actor is in costume from what appears to be one of the sets of the film. The actor talked about how the film is taking the fans back, to a time before all the events in the previous films.

In another post [see below], Cena said that playing a part in the “overall history & legend” of the Transformers franchise has been an “amazing experience.” “I hope you all enjoy what we’ve made and that we honor the fans and characters of this storied franchise,” the actor wrote.

Apart from the excitement that comes with working on the film, Cena said that it was “even better” when he got to meet a young fan. The actor posted a picture from the production set with Tito, the young fan who visited the set, and Cena thanked Tito for “hanging out in Sector 7.”

The young fan got to visit the set as a part of the Make-A-Wish America initiative. The initiative helps children with critical illness get their wish.

The first trailer of the upcoming film [see below] shows the protagonist to be very different. Apart from the smaller size, there is a difference in the character’s personality as well. The plot is set in a time when the Transformers are all in hiding, and according to the synopsis this is time when Bumblebee was “battle-scarred and broken.”

The story will be about Bumblebee developing a friendship with a human, and essentially healing from all the past events. The Decepticons will also be back as the main villains in the film.

Credit: John Cena/ Twitter

Credit: Paramount Pictures/ YouTube

