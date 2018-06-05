'Legally Blonde 3': Elle Woods may be back

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where she receives an award, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 9, 2015.

Reese Witherspoon may be reprising her role as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde 3.” The actress played the role of the protagonist in the first two movies, and she may now be back after a gap of over 15 years.

According to a report by Variety, Witherspoon is currently in talks to reprise her role in the upcoming film. If the actress reaches a deal with MGM her role will not be restricted to just acting. She will also be producing the film through her Hello Sunshine production.

Witherspoon’s potential involvement as a producer does not mean that the original producers will be replaced. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will continue to be involved.

MGM is also working on bringing back Kristen Smith and Karen McCullah, the duo who wrote the script of the first film that was released in 2001. The deal to bring the two writers on board to write again is said to be close to being done.

The plot of the 2001 movie revolves around Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend because he wants to pursue a career in law and she will not be the right fit in his life in such a career. The story then takes Elle to law school, where she has to prove to everyone that she is capable of becoming a successful lawyer.

The sequel titled “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” was released in 2003. The story for this film was by Eve Ahlert, Dennis Drake, and Kate Kondell. Kondell wrote the script of the film. The plot focussed on Elle going to Washington to fight for animal rights, and pass a bill to do that.

Witherspoon has kept busy the past few years, and her most notable recent project is the 2014 flick “Wild.”