'Suits' season 8: New teaser introduces Samantha

By @sachintrivedig on
'Suits'
A poster of "Suits" TV series. Facebook/ Suits

Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is the new hotshot lawyer joining the firm in “Suits” season 8. A teaser shows the lawyer introducing herself to a client, and an argument with Harvey (Gabriel Macht).

The 30-second video posted on ETOnline shows Samantha meeting with a client, and saying that she works with Harvey. The meeting isn’t authorised by Harvey, and he tells the new lawyer in another scene to stay away from his clients because he doesn’t need her help.

Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), who is now managing the firm with Harvey, tells Samantha that she is rubbing people the wrong way. The new lawyer apparently has a reputation of saying whatever is needed to be said to get what she wants.

Samantha will also have an argument with Alex (Dule Hill). The teaser shows him telling the new lawyer to back off, but she is not ready to do that.

It looks like the first few weeks of Samantha in the firm will be about her fighting with every one of her colleagues. Even Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will be concerned about the new lawyer.

Even though Samantha appears to have a chip on her shoulder, she is a very competent lawyer. Macht said that there are a lot of similarities between his character and Samantha.

"As you'll see in the first couple of episodes, they go head to head. They're truly adversarial, but they sometimes mirror each other in their actions and their manipulative ways to accomplish what they need,” Macht said. The actor also added that this tension between the two characters will be exciting to watch. The fans will get to see who is the better poker player and who can “kick more people in the knees.”

In a previously released promo of the next season posted on YouTube, Samantha meets Harvey for the first time. In another scene, when she joins the firm, she asks to be named partner within a year.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Chris Hemsworth promises more twists in ‘Avengers 4’
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Jenna Elfman interview
‘Black Panther’: Video shows making of car chase
‘Jurassic Games’: Bringing together convicts and dinosaurs in virtual reality
'Outlander' season 4: Sam Heughan compares new villain to Black Jack
Sam Heughan teases ‘Outlander’ season 4 at fan meet
'The 100' season 5 episode 6 air date and plot
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 6 promo video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car