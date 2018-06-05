'Suits' season 8: New teaser introduces Samantha

Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is the new hotshot lawyer joining the firm in “Suits” season 8. A teaser shows the lawyer introducing herself to a client, and an argument with Harvey (Gabriel Macht).

The 30-second video posted on ETOnline shows Samantha meeting with a client, and saying that she works with Harvey. The meeting isn’t authorised by Harvey, and he tells the new lawyer in another scene to stay away from his clients because he doesn’t need her help.

Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), who is now managing the firm with Harvey, tells Samantha that she is rubbing people the wrong way. The new lawyer apparently has a reputation of saying whatever is needed to be said to get what she wants.

Samantha will also have an argument with Alex (Dule Hill). The teaser shows him telling the new lawyer to back off, but she is not ready to do that.

It looks like the first few weeks of Samantha in the firm will be about her fighting with every one of her colleagues. Even Donna (Sarah Rafferty) will be concerned about the new lawyer.

Even though Samantha appears to have a chip on her shoulder, she is a very competent lawyer. Macht said that there are a lot of similarities between his character and Samantha.

"As you'll see in the first couple of episodes, they go head to head. They're truly adversarial, but they sometimes mirror each other in their actions and their manipulative ways to accomplish what they need,” Macht said. The actor also added that this tension between the two characters will be exciting to watch. The fans will get to see who is the better poker player and who can “kick more people in the knees.”

In a previously released promo of the next season posted on YouTube, Samantha meets Harvey for the first time. In another scene, when she joins the firm, she asks to be named partner within a year.