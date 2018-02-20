LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process

By @saihoops on
LeBron James Free Agency, Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a shot while fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons has already begun the process of recruiting Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who becomes a free agent in July. Besides sharing the same talent agency, Klutch Sports, James and Simmons have reportedly developed a mentor-pupil relationship off the court.

Simmons, the most recent basketball prodigy from Australia, took to Instagram on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) to post a picture of Klutch Sports' biggest clients, including Cavs big man Tristan Thompson and Washington Wizards star John Wall, with the caption "June 30th Midnight #KLUTCH" (see below).

James is expected to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, among other teams when the 2018 NBA Free Agency kicks off on July 1. 

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the Sixers plan to position themselves as strong suitors for James. They will be able to create the required cap room to offer James a max contract starting at US$34 million (AU$44 million). 

"James has never played with a big man like Embiid before and both would benefit from the other’s presence, and a James-Simmons combo would present matchup problems for almost every team. James, Covington and Saric can hit threes, and their size and athleticism would give Sixers coach Brett Brown options on defence," Zillgitt wrote in a report published last November.

LeBron James Free Agency: Talented Sixers roster could seal the deal

Besides the transcendent duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers roster boasts of an impressive young core that includes Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington, T. J. McConnell and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. They also have wily veterans such as J Redick and Amir Johnson, who are expected to sign contract extensions and stay in Philadelphia next season. 

Though many NBA insiders expect James to stay with the Cavaliers, his hometown franchise, the team's performance in the forthcoming playoffs could influence the final decision of the four-time MVP. Will James move to the Western Conference and team up with the Rockets or Lakers? Or would he stay put in the East and sign with the Sixers? Stay tuned for the latest updates from LeBron James Free Agency.

 

June 30th Midnight ___#KLUTCH

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:53am PST

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick as director
‘Outlander’ season 4: Leaked pictures of Sophie Skelton
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 19-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A very familiar new villain
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 20-23: Alexis and Brad meet up [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car