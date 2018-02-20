LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process

Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a shot while fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons has already begun the process of recruiting Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who becomes a free agent in July. Besides sharing the same talent agency, Klutch Sports, James and Simmons have reportedly developed a mentor-pupil relationship off the court.

Simmons, the most recent basketball prodigy from Australia, took to Instagram on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) to post a picture of Klutch Sports' biggest clients, including Cavs big man Tristan Thompson and Washington Wizards star John Wall, with the caption "June 30th Midnight #KLUTCH" (see below).

James is expected to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, among other teams when the 2018 NBA Free Agency kicks off on July 1.

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the Sixers plan to position themselves as strong suitors for James. They will be able to create the required cap room to offer James a max contract starting at US$34 million (AU$44 million).

"James has never played with a big man like Embiid before and both would benefit from the other’s presence, and a James-Simmons combo would present matchup problems for almost every team. James, Covington and Saric can hit threes, and their size and athleticism would give Sixers coach Brett Brown options on defence," Zillgitt wrote in a report published last November.

LeBron James Free Agency: Talented Sixers roster could seal the deal

Besides the transcendent duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers roster boasts of an impressive young core that includes Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington, T. J. McConnell and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. They also have wily veterans such as J Redick and Amir Johnson, who are expected to sign contract extensions and stay in Philadelphia next season.

Though many NBA insiders expect James to stay with the Cavaliers, his hometown franchise, the team's performance in the forthcoming playoffs could influence the final decision of the four-time MVP. Will James move to the Western Conference and team up with the Rockets or Lakers? Or would he stay put in the East and sign with the Sixers? Stay tuned for the latest updates from LeBron James Free Agency.