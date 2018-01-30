LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star

LeBron James to Rockets, LeBron James Free Agency
Nov 9, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) defends during the game at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) plan to be aggressive suitors for soon-to-be free agent LeBron James, according to a new report. James, yet to sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to leave his hometown franchise and enter the 2018 NBA Free Agency class.

The Clippers pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade Monday (Tuesday AEDT), sending franchise star Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for seventh-year forward Tobias Harris, soon-to-be free agent guard Avery Bradley, centre Boban Marjanovic, a protected first round pick and second-round pick.

While Harris is averaging a career-high tally of 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists, Bradley's numbers have dipped since his days with the Boston Celtics. Bradley, averaging 15.0 points and 2.4 rebounds, is still viewed as one of the best perimeter defenders and 3-point shooters in the league.

With the departures of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, the Clippers are now expected to move centre DeAndre Jordan and shooting guard Lou Williams, with hopes of starting their franchise rebuild. Though the Clippers are expected to build around young players and draft picks, they plan to go after free agents in July.

According to New York Times' Mark Stein, the Clippers believe they will get a free agency meeting with LeBron James in July.

"The Clippers clearly believe they can make it onto LeBron James' free-agent short list come July and, according to league sources, will indeed move DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline if they can find workable deals to help them in that quest," Stein tweeted late Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

The Clippers are expected to face stiff competition from the likes of Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, who have been linked to James. 

Besides LeBron James, the likes of Chris Paul, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan will headline the 2018 NBA Free Agency class starting July 1. The Clippers would need approximately US$35 million (AU$43 million) in cap space to sign James or any of the aforementioned stars to a maximum-level contract. Stay tuned for the latest buzz surrounding LeBron James Free Agency.

