LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets ready to make a run

The Houston Rockets (25-6) plan to make a serious run at soon-to-be free agent star LeBron James, according to several reports. The Rockets currently own the best record in the NBA and are viewed as legitimate threats to dethrone reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Though several NBA insiders believe James will stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are many who believe the 4-time MVP will give the Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers serious consideration.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, the frontrunner to win the NBA Executive of the Year award this season, would have to make a lot of roster changes to accommodate LeBron James. For starters, Morey would have to trade at least two out of Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Nene and PJ Tucker, besides convincing friends James and Paul to take pay cuts. Morey would also have to deal with Clint Capela's Restricted Free Agency. Capela is expected to receive maximum-level offer sheets in July.

LeBron James Free Agency: Can Rockets recruit the king?

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Rockets believe they have a shot at landing James.

"He (Morey) will hunt likely LeBron this summer, per league sources, and hopes to sign Paul to another long-term deal. With Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza headed toward free agency, just bringing this group back could vault Houston well into the luxury tax. Tilman Fertitta, the team's new owner, has said he would pay the tax to preserve a contender."

Coach Mike D'Antoni believes that Chris Paul and James Harden have at least five years together in Houston. "We think we have a five-year window with Chris and James. It will be up to Chris (to sign a new contract), but we feel good about it."

Besides the Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are viewed as potential free agency destinations for LeBron James. Will the LeBron James to Rockets chatter come to fruition? Will the Cavs manage to retain their homegrown star? Stay tuned for the latest on LeBron James Free Agency.