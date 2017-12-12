LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency

LeBron James to Rockets, LeBron James Free Agency
Nov 9, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) defends during the game at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina

The Houston Rockets (21-4) are viewed as legitimate threats to acquire soon-to-be free agent superstar LeBron James, according to a new report. Though several league insiders expect James to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there are many who believe the 5-time MVP will give Houston serious consideration. 

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, it's not outlandish to think that James would partner with All-Stars James Harden, Chris Paul and rising star Clint Capela in Houston. 

"While James has made it clear that he won’t deliberate his uncertain future until the Cavs’ season is complete, there is strong belief in Rockets circles that they’ll have a legitimate shot at landing the four-time MVP this summer. Rival executives also believe the Rockets will have a real chance," Amick wrote in a report published Monday.

LeBron James to Rockets: Houston faces salary cap challenges

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey would have to move at least two out of Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Nene and PJ Tucker, besides convincing good friends James and Paul to take significant pay cuts. Morey would also have to deal with the Restricted Free Agency of Capela. 

There's also the Chris Paul factor. James and Paul are close friends and have spoken about their desire to team up in the latter stages of their career. This summer, Morey and Houston pulled off a last-minute trade to land Paul, a soon-to-be free agent.

The report added that while the Lakers would help James further his brand, the Rockets present the star forward a better platform to add to his three NBA championships. 

"All roads lead to Houston with that kind of logic, especially when you factor in the convenience that one of his closest friends on the planet (Paul) is dominating alongside the MVP frontrunner (Harden), who won a gold medal with James in the 2012 London Olympics. As the season’s halfway point nears, no team looks more capable of challenging the defending champs than this revamped Rockets squad."

Besides the Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned as possible destinations for James, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July. Will the LeBron James to Rockets chatter turn into reality? Will the Cavaliers manage to retain their home grown superstar? Stay tuned for the latest on LeBron James Free Agency.

