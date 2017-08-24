Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum

By @saihoops on
2017 NBA Draft, Lakers, Jayson Tatum
Mar 17, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Troy Trojans forward Juan Davis Jr. (4) during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan

The Boston Celtics resisted moving rookie forward Jayson Tatum to the Cleveland Cavaliers before pulling the trigger on a Kyrie Irving trade, per reports. The Cavs and Celtics engaged in talks for several weeks before the new Cleveland front office acquired a haul of veteran players and a potential Top-5 draft pick. 

The Celtics eventually traded All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick to acquire Irving in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday. With a cloud of uncertainty over LeBron James' future in Cleveland, the Cavs were gunning for young pieces and draft picks to secure their team post 2018. 

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Celtics had no intention to part with Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart -- their three recent lottery selections. "The big discussion point with Boston and Cleveland over the past several weeks on a potential deal has always been about Jayson Tatum's involvement.

"The Cavaliers coveted him (Tatum) greatly. I think if Tatum was involved the first day these talks transpired, this deal would have been done weeks ago. Boston held firm. (Tatum), Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart: these guys are the future for the Celtics. They've obviously been pairing these younger guys with Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, and now you're bringing in Kyrie Irving," Shams Charania told NBATV. 

Kyrie Irving Trade: Jayson Tatum was “the sticking point”

The NBA insider added that the Kyrie Irving trade would have been completed a few weeks back had Boston agreed to move Tatum. "So that (Tatum) was the real sticking point. These discussions have been going on ever since Kyrie Irving made this trade demand. The major sticking point was Tatum and Boston was able to get the man they wanted for weeks without giving up Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart."

The Celtics drafted Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Many experts believe Tatum, a former Duke standout, can turn into a superstar-calibre player. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the two premier teams in the Eastern Conference, will square off on opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season. Kyrie Irving has three years and US$60 million (AU$76 million) left on the five-year extension he signed in 2014. Though Irving has a Player Option ahead of the 2018-19 season, Boston is assured of his services for at least two full seasons.

