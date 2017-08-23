Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland

By @saihoops on
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving
June 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson

The Boston Celtics have acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade. The Cavaliers will receive All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick, according to several reports.

Irving, 25, had requested a trade from Cleveland after his team suffered a 4-1 defeat in the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, A year earlier, Irving made the shot heard around the world as the Cavs clinched a franchise-first NBA championship. Despite Irving's successful stint in Cleveland, the young guard met with team owner Dan Gilbert in July and stated that he no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James.

Danny Ainge, president of basketball operations, noted that Tuesday's trade was bittersweet since Thomas and Crowder had helped carve a winning culture in Boston. "This has obviously been a roller coaster of a day for us, trading away Isaiah and Jae and Ante, especially Isaiah and Jae, who have been such a big part of our team and our success and our Celtic culture as leaders of our team. Very, very difficult day. At the same time, a very exciting time (to add) one of the best offensive players in the league."

Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs acquire Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick

The Cavs reportedly weighed in more than a dozen offers before agreeing to trade Irving to Boston. While Thomas and Crowder will bring instant playoff experience to the Cavs, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick could likely be a Top-5 selection -- since the Nets are projected to be one of the worst teams in the East.

Ainge admitted that while trading for Irving carried an element of risk, the team acquired their new franchise star. "It is a high price tag. But acquiring a 25-year-old perennial All-Star, a player that fits a timeline for us and is a fantastic offensive player, one of the best offensive players in the league, you have to pay a heavy price."

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will square off on opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season. "Opening night should be interesting," a Cavs player who requested anonymity, was quoted as saying by ESPN. Kyrie Irving has three years and US$60 million (AU$76 million) left on his contract. Though Irving has an opt out option in 2019, the Celtics are assured of his services for at least two seasons. 

