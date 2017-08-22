Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors, 2017 NBA Playoffs
Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, expects to be on the bench for the entirety of the 2017-18 NBA season after taking extended breaks over the last few years. Kerr has been suffering from complications following back surgery that he underwent in 2015. 

Kerr missed a total of 43 games in 2015-16 season -- when the Warriors registered a record 73 victories. During his absence, assistant Luke Walton led Golden State to an impeccable record of 39-4. Though Kerr returned to coach the Warriors, Stephen Curry & Co. fell short of the ultimate goal in a NBA finals defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A year later, Kerr made it through the regular season but experienced recurrence of headaches and pain related to spinal fluid leak, prior to the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The 51-year-old Kerr remained sidelined even as the team, under assistant coach Mike Brown, breezed through the first three rounds of the postseason with a 12-0 record. However, Kerr returned in time for finals to win his second championship as head coach. 

Steve Kerr expects to coach all 82 games

“It’s all right, it’s all right. I’d love to say that I’m all better, but not the case. I’m feeling better, having a good summer, relaxing. But it’s just been an ongoing thing now for two years," the former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter told the San Francisco Chronicle in a recent interview. When asked if he had recovered from the migraines, Kerr said: “Yeah, yeah, I’ve definitely gotten better, I’ve made some improvement. But I still feel like there’s improvement to make.”

The Warriors are the overwhelming favourites to repeat as NBA champions. And Kerr is confident about coaching the entire season. “I fully expect to coach all year. That’s my expectation. And for many years to come.  I don’t look at it that way (like it’s a physical burden). I enjoy what I do; I don’t look at it like a grind and pressure. I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym.”

Steve Kerr replaced Mark Jackson as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2014. Kerr signed a five-year contract worth approximately US$25 million (AU$31 million). 

