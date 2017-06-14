Golden State Warriors speak up about alleged decision to snub Donald Trump

Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena, Jun 16, 2015.

Following their win against LeBron James’ team in the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors refused to commit to whether or not they will visit US President Donald Trump in the White House. Reports have emerged the winning team may snub Trump, but the Warriors was quick to refute the claim.

The Warriors issued a statement on Tuesday, saying they have not obtained an invitation to the White House, but will decide when and if needed. "Today is all about celebrating our championship," the statement reads.

Most players did not discuss their reported decision to shun the chance to meet Trump. Some of them, however, have hinted the team is not interested about a White House visit.

Before the Warriors’ winning moment in Game 5, Star guard Andrew Iguodala has commented about a possible meeting with the US president. “Maybe (Trump) doesn’t (invite us) and we don’t go, or we don’t say anything and make a big deal of it, and he doesn’t make a big deal of it and we go our separate ways,” he told USA Today.

Guard Shaun Livingston declared in February he "definitely wouldn't go" to the White House if the team were to win the championship. He pointed he does not agree with stuff that has been happening.

Fired up teammate David West said snubbing a White House visit is something he would consider. He previously talked about his lack of support for Trump, saying he is the complete opposite of the things they tell young people to be.

Finally, Stephen Curry, one Warriors’ stars, previously said Trump is an “ass.” When the chief executive of Under Armour, his shoe partner, described the president as a “great asset,” the NBA players said he would agree with that description if the “et’” from asset is removed.

Even their coach Steve Kerr has been critical of the new POTUS. Last month, he said Trump was a “blowhard” and maintained he was “ill-suited” to be a US leader. As part of the Golden State Warriors’ celebration, the team will be honoured with a street parade in Oakland on Friday, news.com.au noted.

A precedent has been set that outstanding performers in sport will be honoured at the White House. Earlier this year, Super Bowl champions New England visited the White House. NHL champions Pittsburgh said they would be honoured to be offered the chance to meet the POTUS.

