Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavaliers seeking additional assets from Celtics

By @saihoops on
Kyrie Irving trade, Denver Nuggets
Feb 11, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson (1) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 125-109. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

In the aftermath of Isaiah Thomas' physical exam with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Boston Celtics could be forced to give up more assets to complete the proposed Kyrie Irving trade. Despite acquiring a haul of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick, the Cavs are now seeking an additional pick or asset, per reports. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "without revisions to the original trade agreement, the Cavaliers could threaten to veto the trade, league sources said." The Celtics could ill-afford a situation in which the trade is rescinded. A day after Tuesday's trade, reports surfaced suggesting that Thomas felt "blindsided" by Boston's front office. It could prove to be an awkward situation if the All-Star point guard were to return to Boston for another season. 

Wojnarowski added that Cleveland's staunch stance "could trigger a standoff between Cleveland and Boston officials, forcing both organizations to weigh the consequences of letting the blockbuster trade implode."

Kyrie Irving Trade: Standoff could lead to trade getting vetoed

Thomas was forced to skip most of the Eastern Conference finals after aggravating a previous hip injury. Since then, the guard has been rehabilitating his hip after Celtics team doctors prescribed a summer regimen of rehabilitation and rest. Thomas avoided hip surgery -- which would have effectively ruled him out of the entire 2017-18 NBA season. Thomas, a free agent next July, would be auditioning for a max contract this coming season. 

The Cavaliers and Celtics have until Thursday to accept the physical tests and finalise the trade, per league rules. However, the teams have the option of mutually agreeing to extend the deadline. "Once the sides re-engage, Cavaliers officials may try to make the case that Boston undersold them on the scope of the Thomas injury, and more specifically, how soon Thomas could be prepared to play this season. The sides did discuss and share information on Thomas' injury, sources said," added the report. 

Isaiah Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game last season, besides finishing fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ballot. Despite his explosive offensive game, Thomas is viewed as a liability on the defensive end due to his diminutive frame. 

