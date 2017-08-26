Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade could be rescinded

Mar 15, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) defends during the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana Pacers defeat Boston Celtics 103-98.

All-Star point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas might not have switched teams just yet. The blockbuster trade, which sent Irving to the Boston Celtics and the package of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers, has run into jeopardy, per reports.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while the trade might not get completely voided, it's no longer a done deal in its current form after Thomas underwent a physical exam with the Cavaliers on Friday. Thomas has been dealing with a chronic hip injury for nearly a year and isn't expected to join Cleveland's training camp which gets underway in less than four weeks.

The report quoted one source claiming that "it's a very sensitive situation." Thomas left Cleveland Friday evening after taking the physical. The Cavs are reportedly "evaluating the medical information, and no final decision has been made."

Meanwhile, Irving is scheduled to take his physical exam with the Celtics on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving Trade: Isaiah Thomas continues to rehab

Thomas has been rehabilitating his injured hip since skipping most of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland in May. Doctors in Boston had asked Thomas to avoid hip surgery, and instead prescribed a summer regimen of rehabilitation. Thomas, yet to start running, is unlikely to see the court before December.

Danny Ainge, president of basketball operations for the Celtics, noted Tuesday that the trade was bittersweet. "This has obviously been a roller coaster of a day for us, trading away Isaiah and Jae and Ante, especially Isaiah and Jae, who have been such a big part of our team and our success and our Celtic culture as leaders of our team. Very, very difficult day. At the same time, a very exciting time (to add) one of the best offensive players in the league."

If the Kyrie Irving trade goes through in its current form, the Celtics are expected to give the Cavs a stiff challenge during next year's postseason. The Cavaliers face an uncertain future post 2018 due to LeBron James' impending free agency.