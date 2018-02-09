Kylie Jenner now richest Kardashian-Jenner member, projected to become billionaire at 30

By on
Kylie Jenner
Reality television star Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner has been declared the richest member of her family thanks to her brand Kylie Cosmetics, which has quickly become a globally successful beauty empire. The youngest among the Kardashian-Jenner family owns a company that is estimated to run at US$386 million (AU$496 million).

And it looks the 20-year-old could only get richer as her company is projected to be worth US$1 billion (AU$1.29 billion) by 2022, The Daily Mail reported. It means she is set to become a billionaire by the time she turns 30.

Kylie Cosmetics managed to bring the new mom to success and made her the richest among her sisters. The top spot once belonged to Kim Kardashian West, who is now at the second rank. Their brother Rob Kardashian is at the bottom as far as wealth is concerned.

Jenner has previously talked about her business, telling LOVE magazine that she thinks she put a lot of hard work into it. Her cosmetics range includes her famous lip kits.

And it looks the secret to her success is that she doesn’t do what she does for money. Jenner said she does not even think about that part.

Her self-titled brand offers the in-demand Lip Kits, a liquid lipstick and liner duo. It usually sells out within minutes of going on sale and is being sold for more than its original price online.

Despite her young age, Jenner has built herself a striking portfolio of properties. She reportedly owns up to four mansions in LA's exclusive Hidden Hills residence. There are reports that claim she is currently looking at a fifth location on a mountain top.

The news of Jenner becoming Kardashian-Jenner family’s new “queen” comes following her baby reveal, which made headlines and got people talking. In a statement, she said she was sorry for “keeping you in the dark” and that her pregnancy was one she chose not to do in front of the world. An 11-minute long video documenting her pregnancy journey was also released.

Her revelation about her daughter’s name has become the most-liked on Instagram with more than 15 millions likes and counting. Stormi was the name she chose for her first daughter.

Jenner’s post outshined footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s update about baby girl's birth in November, which got about 11.3 million likes. Singer Beyonce’s post notifying about her pregnancy in February 2017 came in third rank, scoring 11.2 million likes.

