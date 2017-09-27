Babies joining Kardashians: Khloe reportedly pregnant; Kim reacts to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy

U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian (R) and her sister Khloe Kardashian pose for a picture as they attend meetings at the government building in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. Reuters/Tigran Mehrabyan

Khloe Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a baby. The news comes days after reports of her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars are both due around the same time. Khloe and her boyfriend are reportedly thrilled about expecting a child, but are not in a rush to announce it to the whole world. It is something she has wanted for years, but did not want it unless she was in the right relationship for it, according to sources.

“Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore," a PEOPLE insider said. Kylie is allegedly having a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The source also revealed that Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. The makeup mogul, the source said, loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She is said to be more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with her older sister.

The insider told the aforementioned news outlet they are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters. Although getting pregnant at the same time was unplanned, the sisters were said to be happy about it.

Kim Kardashian reacts

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West has spoken about Kylie’s pregnancy when she responded to Harpers Bazaar's tweet that contained a link to the publication's story saying she was not happy to learn about her younger sister's pregnancy. She clapped and wrote that it “sounds like a very fake story.” The response is neither a confirmation nor a denial of Kylie’s pregnancy, but it is the first time Kim has reacted in any capacity about the story.

Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate to expand their family. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North West and 21-month-old son Saint West.

The Kardashians have yet to confirm both Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies. Their mother Kris Jenner has reportedly stated to Ryan Seacrest that Kylie's not confirming anything. There are reports that claim Kris has been trying to support Kylie even though she is “worried.”

