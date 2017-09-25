Famous blogger says Kylie Jenner 'should have an abortion' then clarifies comments

Blogger Perez Hilton appeared to have claimed that Kylie Jenner should have an abortion amid reports of the reality star’s pregnancy. He is now speaking out over the backlash he received, saying it was just his opinion.

Hilton said he would tell the 20-year-old to get an abortion if he were her mother. “And I would say the same thing to my daughter if she were to get pregnant under similar circumstances: her age, not a stable relationship, her just being totally unfit to be pregnant, in my opinion,” he said in an almost eight-minute video response.

Hilton said he was just sad for the unborn child. "I truly believe if I were Kris Jenner, the best option for Kylie and her future and for that child would have been for her to abort that baby,” he added in the same clip.

Some netizens expressed dismay after Hilton took to his YouTube channel to talk about Jenner’s alleged pregnancy as well as her relationship with Travis Scott. Some Twitter users argued that the comment is offensive and that he must issue a public apology, while others think his abortion claim was meant to be a joke.

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is doing well and happy amid the news of her pregnancy. The source said that Jenner may be young, but she’s very maternal and has lots of practice with babies. In a 2015 clip of her reality show, she revealed she wanted two kids before 25.

Jenner recently took to Snapchat to wish her friend Jordyn Woods a happy birthday. An Instagram photo of her shares a glimpse of her “baby bump.”

The makeup mogul is reportedly pregnant with Scott’s child. They have been dating since earlier this year. In June, the pair treated themselves to matching tattoos months after publicly confirming they were a couple.

A source revealed that the rapper has been telling his close friends about how his life is going to change, according to celebrity news site TMZ. There are reports that claim Jenner and Scott are having a baby girl.

Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian West is also reportedly expecting a child via surrogate. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters is also currently an aunt to brother Rob's daughter Dream, sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign and Kim Kardashian‘s kids, North and Saint.

