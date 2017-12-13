'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' viral marketing begins with new website

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 12.

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 12. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be using the same viral marketing strategies that the franchise used to promote the 2015 film. A new website and a Facebook page have been launched in order to raise awareness about protecting the dinosaurs.

Before the premiere of the 2015 film, the producers came up with a website that promoted the park as though it were a real business. There were picture galleries of the park, dinosaurs, and the facilities that the visitors could enjoy, along with details about the CEO. There was also a corporate website of Masrani’s (Irrfan Khan) company, a fictitious entity that owns the new park.

Following the similar marketing strategy, the producers have launched the website Dinosaur Protection Group. Since the plot of the sequel is about saving the dinosaurs from a volcano that threatens to destroy the island, the viral marketing may focus on raising awareness about how it was humanity’s duty to help these creatures.

Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) seems to be heading this activist group, judging by the Facebook page. The trailer showed that she will be taking a team back to the island to save the dinosaur, and she will also manage to convince Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to come along.

Readers should note that although Claire and the others went through a traumatizing experience in the first film, thanks to the Indominus Rex, they would not have made it alive without the help of some of the other dinosaurs on the island. So, Claire may be heading back to the island out a sense of gratitude.

Over the course of the next few months, the fans may get to see the activities of the dinosaur group, and their quest to help save the creatures from extinction. There will be a Senate hearing about whether or not people should interfere to save the dinosaurs in the film, so influencing public opinion may be a factor.