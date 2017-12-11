'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Details about the new hybrid dinosaur Indoraptor

Details about the new dinosaur in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have surfaced online. The villainous new creature is yet another hybrid, which has been created by the scientists to be used in war. The creature will be on the same island that is threatened by an active volcano.

According to a new report by Jurassic World 2 Movie, the Indominus Rex, which was the hybrid dinosaur in the 2015 film, was never intended to be used as a weapon of war. Instead the scientists had planned for a smaller dinosaur that would be much easier to control.

What the scientists came up with is the Indoraptor, a dinosaur that has the same ferocity of the Indominus Rex, but at the same time has the tenacity and intelligence of the Velociraptor.

The first full trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has already shown this new dinosaur. The Indoraptor is shorter than the Indominus Rex, but is just as aggressive and fierce. Will there be more such experiments lurking on the island or locked away in secret labs for Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) to find?

The main plot of the film will revolve around Claire heading a team back to the island to capture as many dinosaurs as possible, to save them from the volcanic eruption that is about to happen. Owen will join the team in order to save the dinosaur that he trained when it was still very young.

Not everyone will agree with the idea that the dinosaurs should be saved. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) will be back to once again argue against human intervention.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 7, 2018 in Australia. The film has been directed by J.A. Bayona, and the script has been written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.