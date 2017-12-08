'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Going back for sentimental reasons

The main plot of “Jurassic World: Fallen kingdom” focuses on the age old moral and ethical dilemma- should human beings interfere with nature? The island on which the dinosaurs are currently living in is about to explode, and humanity is faced with the question of whether they should save the creatures there.

The first full trailer of the movie [see below] shows the mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who disapproved of the very first dinosaur park, testifying in front of what appears to be a Senate hearing. The question he has to answer is whether or not a team should go back to the island to save the dinosaurs. The chaos theorist continues to advocate against any form of intervention, warning that such actions could lead to human extinction.

Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will be heading the team back to the park, but she needs her old friend Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to accompany her. The two characters meet at a bar, and the dinosaur trainer already knows what the meeting is all about. Eventually he will agree to join the team because a young dinosaur called Blue that Owen raised is still alive and well at the park.

So, it is for the sentimental reason of saving a dinosaur he trained that Owen will agree to go back to the island. The Velociraptor that the trainer meets there is all grown up, but it may still remember its human friend from all those years ago.

The all too familiar Rexy, the T-Rex from the 2015 film, will also be back in the sequel. Claire and Ownen may help the injured dinosaur, and it will once again be of tremendous help, when it comes to fighting off the predators.

The mission in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” appears to be to capture as many dinosaurs as they can and then transport them safely to another location. The added danger is that of the active volcano on the island.

