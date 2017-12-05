'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Full trailer releasing on Thursday

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 12. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The first teaser of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” has been released online, with a promise of a full trailer releasing on Thursday. The heart racing video features the heroes running for their lives from an active volcano, surrounded by dinosaurs. More teasers are also expected soon, when the cast members meet the press to promote the film.

The teaser posted online [see below] shows Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) running away from an active volcano, and asking his companions to run. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and another member of their team are near a crashed plane. Soon, dinosaurs of different species approach, trying to escape the lava.

The volcano may be the main focus of the plot of the film. Will Owen and the others get to the island to save the dinosaurs from another extinction level event? If the crashed plane was their ride to the island, they may be stranded there till they find another way back home.

The teaser doesn’t show any new hybrid dinosaur. In fact the dinosaurs seen in the video are all mostly herbivorous. It remains to be seen what dinosaur will be the big baddie in the film.

The 2015 movie had the Indominus Rex as the main dinosaur that was terrorizing the tourists on the island. Towards the end of that film some of dinosaur embryos were seen being transported off the island, making it possible for the proliferation of the technology. This was expected to be the main theme of the sequel. However, the teaser gave no indication of new dinosaurs being created. So, saving the dinosaurs from the volcano seems to be the main plot.

More details, and a sneak peek of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” will be released during Pratt’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Pratt and Howard will also be guests at “The Ellen Show,” where they will share more details about the film.

Credit: Jurassic World/ Twitter

Credit: Colin Trevorrow/ Twitter

