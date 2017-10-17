'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom' teaser releasing in a few weeks

'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

The teaser of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” will reportedly be out in just a few weeks. The full trailer is expected to be out by December. Meanwhile, new concept art of the Indominus Rex from the 2015 film has surfaced online, showing the initial design of the dinosaur that is very different from the one featured in the movie.

According to a report by JurassicWorld2Movie, a teaser of the film will be released next month and the full trailer will be released in December. The news comes from someone who attended the Licensing Expo in London, where the upcoming film is being promoted by Universal.

Details about the runtime of the trailer are yet to be announced. The teaser next month should be an indication of what to expect in the trailer as well as the film as a whole.

The first teaser and trailer of the 2015 film created quite a buzz on the internet. The highlight of the trailer was the new aquatic dinosaur Mosasaurus. The feeding of this massive dinosaur, shown in the trailer, caught the attention of fans across the globe. It will be interesting to see how the producers will build the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming film with the first trailer.

The full trailer of the upcoming film is reportedly attached to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” So, the fans will be able to see it first on Dec. 13 in Europe and on the 14th in Australia.

Meanwhile, the early design art of the Indominus Rex has been posted on ArtStation. The final design of the hybrid dinosaur was very different from the pictures that have been shared, but the fans can see the similarities.

“Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” will be released on June 7 in Australia. The film has been directed by J.A. Bayona. 

