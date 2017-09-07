'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Familiar dinosaurs returning; Volcano confirmed

IN PHOTO: The sequel to the upcoming movie “Jurassic World” is already in the early stages of production, according to a new report. The movie will mark the return of the franchise to the movie theaters after being dormant for over a decade. Actors (L-R) Jeff Goldblum, Vince Vaughn and Julianne Moore are shown in a scene from the new film "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" in which they come face to face with a T-Rex dinosaur. The dinosaurs in the film are created by computer graphics and large scale models. The movie opens in the United States May 23

The volcano in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has now been confirmed, thanks to pictures of the official tie-in merchandise of the film. The familiar dinosaurs Rexy and Blue will also be back in the sequel.

As always, there will be a variety of merchandise that will be released alongside the upcoming film. Pictures of some of these products posted on Jurassic Outpost reveals the dinosaurs that will be seen in the movie, and the key art also confirms a volcano in the film.

An eruption of a volcano will be seen in the background in the upcoming film, while dinosaurs run for cover on the island. Will saving of the dinosaurs from another extinction event on Isla Nublar be the main focus of the plot?

The familiar Tyrannosaurus Rex known as Rexy will be back in the film. The dinosaur first appeared in the first “Jurassic Park” film, and played a very important role in defeating the hybrid in the 2015 movie. A picture of Rexy running or chasing someone can be seen in the key art of the film, with a volcano eruption in the background.

The other major dinosaur in the film is Blue, the Velociraptor that Owen (Chris Pratt) trained in the 2015 movie. This dinosaur also played a key role in defeating the Indominus Rex. What new challenges will the smart and cunning dinosaur face in the new film? Readers will have to wait till the movie is released to find out.

Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing. BD Wong will also be back as Dr. Henry Wu. Jeff Goldblum will finally be back in the franchise, reprising his role as Ian Malcolm, the mathematician who specializes in chaos theory, and someone who warned about the dangers of man playing god.