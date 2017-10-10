First 'Jurassic World Evolution' in-game footage released

The first in-game footage of “Jurassic World Evolution” game has been released, and the dinosaurs look spectacular! The video was shown during Frontier Expo 2017, and it has now been made available online for the worldwide audience.

The release of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” is a big opportunity for the producers to promote the franchise worldwide and at the same time sell tie-in merchandise. One product that has been gaining a lot of attention is the world building game that will be released next year to coincide with the film release.

The first –in-game video released online [see below] shows the park and the various dinosaurs in it. In the game the player is given control of the island Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. There is a research centre on the island where the player can clone new breeds of dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs in the game look realistic and even the visuals of their habitat are praise worthy. It will be interesting to see how sophisticated the AI of the game will be, and if the game will be able to keep the fans engaged, the way the movies have managed to.

This is a business simulation game, so the main objective should be to make sure the dinosaur theme park runs smoothly and profitably. The player has to manage the different dinosaurs in the park, and add new attractions to keep the tourists coming back for more.

Just as other simulation games, disaster could strike at any time, and the carnivorous dinosaurs running loose on the island will have to be controlled.

“Jurassic World Evolution” is based on the 2015 film and not the original trilogy. There may also be some connection to the upcoming film. The game will be available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Credit: Jurassic World Evolution/ YouTube