'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Lego sets will tease dinosaurs and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

There will be at least 10 Lego sets of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” that will reportedly be released next year. The toys will give the fans a glimpse of the dinosaurs in the film, and the vehicles being used. The 25th anniversary of the franchise will mostly be about the upcoming sequel.

What new dinosaur hybrids have the producers planned this time around? The Lego sets of the film are sure to reveal them. According to a report by Jurassic Outpost, the fans will have new sets of toys to play with next year. 10 sets of toys and 2 DUPLO sets that are based on the upcoming film will be released in April.

The DULO sets are bigger blocks that are comparatively simpler to build, and are aimed at preschoolers. The other toy sets are regular-sized blocks that the fans will be familiar with. On top of these there will apparently be another set that will be available exclusively to one big retailer, and it’s being speculated that this retailer is Walmart. Readers should note that Walmart also got an exclusive Lego set for the 2015 film.

The Lego toys that were released just before the first “Jurassic World” film gave the fans a good look at the new dinosaur called the Indomunis Rex, along with the other dinosaurs featured in the film. The fans also got to see some of the vehicles that were seen in the film.

The sequel may also introduce a whole range of new hybrids, thanks to the genetic material from the lab getting out towards the end of the first film. With this technology in the hands of another company/companies more freaks of nature may be cooked up by scientists.

While the release date for the “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Lego sets has been revealed to be April next year, the fans can expect to see leaked images of the toys long before that. 

