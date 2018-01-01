'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' start looks like 'James Bond' prologue

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

The starting of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be quite different from what the fans have seen so far. In a recent interview Director J.A. Bayona teased some details, and a new still from the movie has also been released online.

There’s going to be a big action sequence right at the start of the upcoming film, Bayona revealed in an interview with Empire Magazine. The director compared the scene to that of a “James Bond” prologue, which generally starts with some thrilling action.

The director did not elaborate on what the fans will see in the opening action sequence. The sequel takes place a few years after the events in the 2015 film. It will be interesting to see what this action sequence will be about and who will be involved. Owen (Chris Pratt) has stopped taking an interest in the dinosaurs, and will be living far away from everything related to his past life.

The biggest action sequence in the film is right in the middle of the movie, instead of being featured at the end. The director teased that this is the biggest action sequence that has ever been done for a movie from the franchise.

The report also teases a new still from the movie. The picture shows two characters trapped in a Gyrosphere, while a dinosaur eyes them from the outside. This appears to be one of the new hybrids that the scientists at the park were developing for military use. The picture may remind the fans of the franchise of the first film, in which the characters were trapped in the jeeps while a Tyranosaurus Rex escaped.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 7, 2018 in Australia. Along with Pratt the other returning cast members are Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

