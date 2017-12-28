'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' plot will be about greed and responsibility

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will continue the story that began in 2015. In a recent interview, script writer Colin Trevorrow shared his insights about the theme of both the first movie and the upcoming sequel.

In an interview posted on the YouTube channel of Sebas Tebany, Trevorrow said that for him the main theme of the first film, which was released in 2015, is all about greed. The movie showed how if there’s money to be made, companies will do just about anything to make it, no matter how dangerous or dumb the idea is.

While the 2015 film was about companies trying to make money, the sequel will be about both greed and responsibility. Trevorrow explained that humanity will be faced with the question of what their responsibility is after the dinosaurs have been created. There is a volcano that is about to wipe out these creatures and now the moral question is whether or not people should intervene.

Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) will be on a rescue mission to save the dinosaurs, which is the main theme of the film. However, Trevorrow said that the film also shows the “darkest and worst instincts of humans, again, when there’s money involved.”

There was some speculation about the plot of the upcoming movie to be about the military use of dinosaurs. The idea took root after the 2015 film showed how there was an active interest in using Velociraptors as weapons of war, and later dinosaur embryos were stolen.  Trevorrow said that he likes the idea of soldiers riding on dinosaurs to wage war, but pointed out that that is not how this particular franchise operates.

Trevorrow confirmed that “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will give the fans a hint about where the story is headed in the next film. He, however, did not tease any details about what this setup will be, but said that it will not be a cliffhanger.

