'Jurassic World: Evolution' game releasing by summer 2018

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

“Jurassic World: Evolution” game will be out by the summer of 2018. An exact release date is yet to be announced, but the launch may coincide with the premiere of the next film from the franchise. A new trailer of the upcoming game has also been released online, giving the fans  glimpse of the park and the dinosaurs.

This is a park management game, with the player tasked with maintaining the dinosaurs and their habitat, along with their enclosures. The park should also be profitable, attracting a large number of tourists, who should enjoy the attractions and the amenities. 

A new trailer of the upcoming game posted on IGN gives the fans a look at the dinosaurs and their habitat. The lush green landscape, filled with mountains and forests, is the home to different species of dinosaurs. There are many buildings that the players will have to manage, along with a monorail that brings the tourists in, just like in the 2015 movie.

Among the dinosaurs there’s a T-Rex that the player will he to keep an eye on. Is this Rexy, the aging dinosaur that the fans saw in the 2015 film? The Velociraptors are also there, along with a whole range of other species, both carnivore and herbivore.

The report notes that the upcoming game seems to be similar to “Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis.” The actual mechanics and features of the game will be revealed in the first gameplay video, which should be released soon.

“Jurassic World: Evolution” is a high-profile game from the franchise, something that the market hasn’t seen for a while now. The game will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game has been developed by Frontier Developments, a company that has developed games like “Zoo Tycoon” and “RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Wacky Worlds.”

