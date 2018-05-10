'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Rexy faces lion in new teaser

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

An exciting new teaser of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has been released online. The video shows the Tyrannosaurus Rex known as Rexy facing off against a lion. Jeff Glodblum’s (Ian Malcolm) in the voiceover warns about the dangers of the genetic powers that have been unleashed upon the world.

The video [see below] shows Rexy roaring at a lion. The lion roars back from a safe distance, knowing that there is a big chasm between the two that the dinosaur may not be able to cross.

The plot, as revealed by the previous trailers, will focus on people kidnapping some of the dinosaurs from the island and bringing them back to the mainland. The dinosaurs are later auctioned off, and some of them may escape.

Will Rexy be one of the dinosaurs that will be taken away from the island? Such a scenario would explain how it will come in contact with a lion.

The teaser further shows Owen (Chris Pratt) saying they are not on the island anymore, and that they have to put an end to whatever is happening. The consequences of vicious dinosaurs on the mainland can be devastating for the human civilisation.

The voiceover in the new teaser warns of the consequences of human meddling with genetics. The mathematician Ian Malcolm has never been a fan of creating dinosaurs, and in the teaser he talks about how mankind has taken things way too far now.

Apart from dinosaurs attacking people, there are plenty of other action sequences in the film. With guns and explosions and a volcano that will destroy the island; the fans can look forward to lot of exciting scenes.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has been directed by J.A. Bayona. The film will be released on June 21 in Australia and on June 22 in the US.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New teaser with Jeff Goldblum voiceover
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Hulk tired of saving Bruce
Hollywood salaries: Dwayne Johnson charges US$1M for social media fee
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn reveals teen Groot’s last words
'Outlander' season 4: New behind the scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4 to air in November
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Big gathering for Dragonpit scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: More actors spotted in Seville
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car