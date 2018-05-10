'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Rexy faces lion in new teaser

An exciting new teaser of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has been released online. The video shows the Tyrannosaurus Rex known as Rexy facing off against a lion. Jeff Glodblum’s (Ian Malcolm) in the voiceover warns about the dangers of the genetic powers that have been unleashed upon the world.

The video [see below] shows Rexy roaring at a lion. The lion roars back from a safe distance, knowing that there is a big chasm between the two that the dinosaur may not be able to cross.

The plot, as revealed by the previous trailers, will focus on people kidnapping some of the dinosaurs from the island and bringing them back to the mainland. The dinosaurs are later auctioned off, and some of them may escape.

Will Rexy be one of the dinosaurs that will be taken away from the island? Such a scenario would explain how it will come in contact with a lion.

The teaser further shows Owen (Chris Pratt) saying they are not on the island anymore, and that they have to put an end to whatever is happening. The consequences of vicious dinosaurs on the mainland can be devastating for the human civilisation.

The voiceover in the new teaser warns of the consequences of human meddling with genetics. The mathematician Ian Malcolm has never been a fan of creating dinosaurs, and in the teaser he talks about how mankind has taken things way too far now.

Apart from dinosaurs attacking people, there are plenty of other action sequences in the film. With guns and explosions and a volcano that will destroy the island; the fans can look forward to lot of exciting scenes.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has been directed by J.A. Bayona. The film will be released on June 21 in Australia and on June 22 in the US.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube