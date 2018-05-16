'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': More dinosaurs than all previous movies combined

There will be more dinosaurs in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” than all the previous movies combined, according to a new video that has been released online. The viral marketing of the film also continues with another promo showing Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) raising money for her cause.

“There are dinosaurs everywhere,” Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) says in the new video that has been released online [see below]. The trailers of the film have already teased a number of scenes involving the dinosaurs in the film, both the familiar and the new hybrid. But, according to the new video there are so many dinosaurs in the film that it became a challenge while filming.

“There were scenes where we had so many dinosaurs in the same frame that we had to make the frame bigger,” Director J.A. Bayona said in the video. The shot he was referring to appears to be the scene in which many of the dinosaurs on the island, along with the heroes who travel there, have to jump off a cliff in order escape an active volcano.

Producer Pat Crowley said that the number of dinosaurs in the upcoming film are more than all the dinosaurs seen in the previous moves combined. Along with the familiar dinosaurs like the Mosasaurus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex, there are many more interesting dinosaurs that will play an important role in the film.

Two dinosaurs that will be of particular importance are the Carnotaurus and Sinoceratops, two dinosaurs that will fight each other in one of the scenes.

The other video that has been released online [see below], is from the non-profit company Dinosaur Protection Group that Claire has started in the movie. The video shows Claire asking people to donate to her campaign, and essentially “adopt a dinosaur.” The money she is raising may be used to fund the trip to the island.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube