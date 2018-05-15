'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' behind-the-scenes with Chris Pratt

By @sachintrivedig on
Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World"
Cast member Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the US on June 12. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Two new videos have been released online to promote “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” The first is a behind-the-scenes video with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), and the other shows the journey of the franchise, and what the fans can expect to see in the upcoming film.

The first video [see below] shows Pratt interviewing Dean Bailey, the driver of a jeep called Edge. The jeep has a crane and camera mounted on top, and it has multiple gyros that allows it to keep the camera stable while driving on a bumpy road.

The jeep can travel at the speed of 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour), and can handle different locations, including uphill and downhill shots. For the most part the camera has to chase Pratt while filming, as the hero has to constantly run for his life from the dinosaurs on the island. Pratt joked about being able to run 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour).

The other video [see below] shows scenes from the 1993 film that started this long journey. Steven Spielberg explained that the idea of the movie was to show science fiction as an eventual science reality.

Talking about the upcoming film, Director J.A. Bayona explained that the film starts with everything that fans need from a “Jurassic” movie, and then it will start to get “claustrophobic.” The director teased that the film has a gothic feel to it, and the tension is built up in a very different way.

There is a time jump in the upcoming film. The plot is about a rescue operation to save the dinosaurs from an active volcano on the island. However, the heroes will soon realise that they are not dealing with good people. The team Owen joins to journey to the island aim to capture dinosaurs and auction them off to the highest bidder.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

