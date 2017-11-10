Jose Mourinho, Manchester United contract talks stall

Manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have been unable to come to terms on a contract extension, according to a report. Although Mourinho is under contract to stay with The Red Devils until 2019, there is chatter of the Portuguese manager planning a potential move to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to ESPN FC, the two parties held preliminary discussions in September but are yet to make any headway. A number of French media outlets have reported that PSG could make a run at Mourinho either at the end of the season or the following summer, to replace Unai Emery.

Last year, Mourinho said that he could "stay at Old Trafford for 15 years". However, the 54-year-old has already changed his previous stance and doesn't expect to end his career with United. Speaking of last month's Champions League clash against Benfica, Mourinho said he plans to coach for another 15 years.

I have my contract that ends in June 2019, we are in October 2017, so I don't know what to say, and I think you don't know what to say too because one day you say I am going to sign a five-year contract and the next day you say I am going to leave so I don't think you know what to say," said Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho plans to coach for another 15 years

Mourinho added: "The only thing that I said and is true, and there was not misinterpretation of my words, is I am not going to end my career at Manchester United. And I ask how it is possible in modern football that a manager is going to last 15 or 20 year?"

Mourinho reiterated that he plans to spend another 15 to 17 years as a manager. "I think I'm going to be here 15 years minimum in the job and I think it's impossible to stay 17 years in the same club even if you want, even if you try. I think Arsene Wenger will be the last one to do that…that was my answer. I don't think I'm going to end my career at Manchester United, after that people try to be clever, malicious. I didn't think about signing a new contract, but I don't think about leaving, too."

Manchester United are currently placed second in the Premier League table, trailing Manchester City by 8 points. Jose Mourinho believes he has the roster to win the UEFA Champions League.