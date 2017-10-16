Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at a possible move to French club Paris Saint-Germain after his tenure at Old Trafford. Though Mourinho is reportedly willing to sign a new contract that will keep him in Manchester beyond 2019, the Portuguese manager doesn't plan to end his career with the Red Devils.

In a recent interview with a French TV station, Mourinho said that PSG were "building something special" after acquiring star striker Neymar from Barcelona FC.

"The only thing I will say is that I am still a coach with concerns, with ambitions and with the desire to do new things. I am sure that I will not finish my career here (at Manchester United). My son, who lives in London, went to Paris to watch a Paris Saint-Germain match instead of Manchester. Why Paris? Because they have something special. Magic, quality and youth. It is fantastic," Mourinho was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Jose Mourinho could be at Old Trafford until 2022

Mourinho has guided United to the second spot in the Premier League table and believes the team has the requisite tools to win the UEFA Champions League. And that's precisely why Mourniho is expected to sign a new five-year contract worth approximately £65 million (AU$109 million) that will keep him in charge of United until 2022. If he survives until then, it would be the longest reign of his celebrated managerial career.

"Mourinho, 54, is currently on a salary of around £250,000-a-week (AU$421,000) and while that basic rate is set to remain, there will be a huge increase in bonuses for trophies and league positions," read a recent report on The Independent.

Jose Mourinho recently escaped further sanctions from the FA for being sent off during his team's 1-0 victory over Southampton. During the closing stages of a game at St. Mary's Stadium, Mourinho was ejected by referee Craig Pawson for encroaching onto the pitch.