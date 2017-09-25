Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United, will not face any further FA sanctions after being sent off during his team's 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. During the closing stages of the game at St. Mary's Stadium, Mourinho was ejected by referee Craig Pawson for encroaching onto the pitch.

Mourinho wanted to gather his troops when Southampton mounted a late attack. However, he briefly stepped over the touchline, as ruled by fourth official Mike Jones. According to ESPN FC, the FA has decided to let go off Mourinho without further punishment.

Bryan Robson, former Manchester United midfield and club ambassador, believes that Mourinho did not warrant any further penalty for the incident. "When I saw it on TV, I thought it was an absolute joke. I'll be amazed if he gets a ban or a fine for that. I think the officials went way overboard by sending him to the stand. I don't know what the officials are thinking about. Throughout the last year or so, I've seen managers like [Jurgen] Klopp and [Antonio] Conte run about like lunatics, out of their box, down the side of the pitch and not a thing has been made of it -- it's called passion for the team," he wrote on the team's official site.

Robson added that the FA would have disgraced themselves by fining or banning Mourinho. "But because Mourinho stepped just over the touchline, they sent him to the stands. It'll be a disgrace if he gets fined or banned and made to watch games from the stands over the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, Manchester United has vowed to take action against disruptive spectators who continue to sing a controversial song about striker Romelu Lukaku. During Saturday win over Southampton, Lukaku was subject to a song that United officials have deemed as "offensive behaviour." The club is reportedly reviewing CCTV footage of the game before acting against the perpetrators.