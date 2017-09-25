Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off

By @saihoops on
Jose Mourinho
Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford - 27/11/16 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United, will not face any further FA sanctions after being sent off during his team's 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. During the closing stages of the game at St. Mary's Stadium, Mourinho was ejected by referee Craig Pawson for encroaching onto the pitch.

Mourinho wanted to gather his troops when Southampton mounted a late attack. However, he briefly stepped over the touchline, as ruled by fourth official Mike Jones. According to ESPN FC, the FA has decided to let go off Mourinho without further punishment.

Bryan Robson, former Manchester United midfield and club ambassador, believes that Mourinho did not warrant any further penalty for the incident. "When I saw it on TV, I thought it was an absolute joke. I'll be amazed if he gets a ban or a fine for that. I think the officials went way overboard by sending him to the stand. I don't know what the officials are thinking about. Throughout the last year or so, I've seen managers like [Jurgen] Klopp and [Antonio] Conte run about like lunatics, out of their box, down the side of the pitch and not a thing has been made of it -- it's called passion for the team," he wrote on the team's official site. 

Robson added that the FA would have disgraced themselves by fining or banning Mourinho.  "But because Mourinho stepped just over the touchline, they sent him to the stands. It'll be a disgrace if he gets fined or banned and made to watch games from the stands over the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, Manchester United has vowed to take action against disruptive spectators who continue to sing a controversial song about striker Romelu Lukaku. During Saturday win over Southampton, Lukaku was subject to a song that United officials have deemed as "offensive behaviour." The club is reportedly reviewing CCTV footage of the game before acting against the perpetrators. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off
NFL players, executives lead Anti-Donald Trump charge
Lewis Hamitlon nearly retired before Sebastian Vettel rivalry
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
‘Vikings’ season 5: Floki meets a powerful figure
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
Famous blogger says Kylie Jenner 'should have an abortion' then clarifies comments
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
'Poldark' season 4: Aidan Turner arrives on set in tricorn hat
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car