Manchester United vow to take action over Lukaku song at Southampton

By @saihoops on
Romelu Lukaku
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - September 23, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku applauds the fans after the match Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Manchester United are planning to come down hard at disruptive supporters who continue to sing a controversial chant about Romelu Lukaku. During Saturday's 1-0 victory over Southampton, the Belgian striker was once again subject to a chant that United has deemed as "offensive behaviour."

The club have asked CCTV footage of the away game at at St. Mary's Stadium to identify the fans who engaged in the chants. After the game, the song was condemned by Kick it Out, an anti-decimation group in the U.K. 

The club said in a statement: "Manchester United has a zero tolerance stance on offensive chanting and behaviour. The club and player have been clear in asking for an end to the chant. The club has worked with relevant bodies and supporters groups in trying to eradicate any offensive behaviour and will take further action against individuals if this continues.

Manchester United to review CCTV footage of game

"The club is in discussion with the police and has asked for CCTV footage from Southampton and will try to identify those who disrespected the player's wishes not to sing the song."

The song, which makes a reference to Lukaku's penis size, grew louder after the Belgian netted a goal at the 20-minute mark Saturday evening. Last week, United tweeted a quote from Lukaku, with hopes that the supporters would "move on" from the song.

However, after the song returned at Southampton, having previously been heard during games against Basel and Everton, United have decided to act. Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United, downplayed the song and insisted that he had not heard it. 

"I don't understand what the fans sing. The only music I understand clearly is one from my opponents when they tell Mourinho to go to a place. That's the only one I understand. But the only thing I will say is the fans were amazing, the support amazing from the first to the last minute," said the Portguese manager. 

Join the Discussion
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
LeBron James calls Donald Trump 'a bum' after Stephen Curry fiasco
Carmelo Anthony traded to Thunder, Knicks receive Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott
2017 Laver Cup live stream, results: How to watch in Australia
Charles Barkley slams NBA for catering to 'poor babies'
Manchester United vow to take action over Lukaku song at Southampton
Manchester United vow to take action over Lukaku song at Southampton
Red Bull F1, Daniel Ricciardo confident of title pursuit in 2018
Red Bull F1, Daniel Ricciardo confident of title pursuit in 2018
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Why Fish Mooney is never coming back
'Chicago Fire' season 6 spoilers: Severide and Otis find new loves
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 3: Meet Lord John Grey
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 22: Elizabeth stays loyal to Franco
'General Hospital’ Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 22: Phyllis supports Jack
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car