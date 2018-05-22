'John Wick 3': List of new characters added

Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of "John Wick" in Los Angeles, California October 22, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 24.

Details about the actors joining “John Wick 3,” and details about their respective characters have surfaced online. Top on the list of new comers to the franchise are Halle Berry, who will be playing the role of a female lead.

According to a report by Collider, Berry will be playing the role of a character named Sofia. It is not clear if this is a love interest to the protagonist John (Keanu Reeves), but what has been confirmed is that this is not a villainous character.

John lost his wife, and he was grieving her death in the first film. Is it finally time for him to move on and get into a relationship?

Anjelica Huston, known for her roles in movies like “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” and “The Addams Family,” will be joining the film in a role referred to as The Director. Asia Kate Dillon, known for her roles in TV shows like “Billions” and “Orange is the New Black,” will be playing the role The Adjudicator of the High Table.

The plot of the next film revolves around the consequences John must face for killing on the Continental Hotel grounds, something that is strictly forbidden, and the consequences of killing a member of the High Table. There is a new contract on his head, and he will be on the run.

The casting of The Adjudicator of the High Table suggests that the fans will get to learn more about the inner workings of the criminal underground. The plot will be mainly based in New York City, but since the contract is international, the film may take the fans to another country.

The other actors joining “John Wick 3” are Jason Mantzoukas as The Tick Tock Man and Mark Dacascos as an assassin named Zero. The protagonist will also have to fight unnamed characters played by Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman.