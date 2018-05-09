'John Wick 3': First look behind-the-scenes picture

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of &quot;John Wick&quot; in Los Angeles, California October 22, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 24.
Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of "John Wick" in Los Angeles, California October 22, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 24. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The first behind-the-scenes picture of “John Wick 3” has surfaced online, giving the fans a look at one of the scenes in the film. Keanu Reeves is back in his titular role, and his time he will be fighting against his biggest nemesis yet.

A lot of the filming for the movie has already been completed. A picture on Instagram by Cinematographer Dan Laustsen shows the clapper with information about how much of the filming roll has already been used. At the time the picture was taken the director was busy filming scene “160 B.”

The other picture that Laustsen shared on Instagram shows Reeves. The picture was taken on the second day of filming, and it shows the hero making his way alone through the streets of New York.

The picture of Reeves from the production set is a night shoot with rain. The picture shows the camera following John, as he walks on the pavement in spite of the rain.

According to the plot synopsis of the film, John will be on the run for two reasons. First is for breaking the rule when it comes to killing someone on Continental Hotel grounds, and the second is a $14 million (about AU$19 million) contract on his head, placed by a member of the High Table.

John will have to kill his way out of New York. Thanks to his friendship with hotel manager Winston (Ian McShane), he will get a one hour head start before the contract comes into effect. It isn’t clear if McShane will be reprising his role in the upcoming movie, but the actor is expected to return, along with a few other familiar characters from the previous movies.

“John Wick 3” is being directed by Chad Stahelski, who has also directed the first two films from the franchise. The film is set to be released on May 17, 2019 in the US.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘John Wick 3’: Walking in the rain
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming wraps on block 5
Katy Perry gives Taylor Swift an actual olive branch, ends feud
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Unexpected character in King’s Landing
Hollywood salaries: Dwayne Johnson charges US$1M for social media fee
Hollywood salaries: Dwayne Johnson charges US$1M for social media fee
'Avengers: Infinity War': Groot's last words will break your heart
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn reveals teen Groot’s last words
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car