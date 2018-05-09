'John Wick 3': First look behind-the-scenes picture

Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of "John Wick" in Los Angeles, California October 22, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 24.

The first behind-the-scenes picture of “John Wick 3” has surfaced online, giving the fans a look at one of the scenes in the film. Keanu Reeves is back in his titular role, and his time he will be fighting against his biggest nemesis yet.

A lot of the filming for the movie has already been completed. A picture on Instagram by Cinematographer Dan Laustsen shows the clapper with information about how much of the filming roll has already been used. At the time the picture was taken the director was busy filming scene “160 B.”

The other picture that Laustsen shared on Instagram shows Reeves. The picture was taken on the second day of filming, and it shows the hero making his way alone through the streets of New York.

The picture of Reeves from the production set is a night shoot with rain. The picture shows the camera following John, as he walks on the pavement in spite of the rain.

According to the plot synopsis of the film, John will be on the run for two reasons. First is for breaking the rule when it comes to killing someone on Continental Hotel grounds, and the second is a $14 million (about AU$19 million) contract on his head, placed by a member of the High Table.

John will have to kill his way out of New York. Thanks to his friendship with hotel manager Winston (Ian McShane), he will get a one hour head start before the contract comes into effect. It isn’t clear if McShane will be reprising his role in the upcoming movie, but the actor is expected to return, along with a few other familiar characters from the previous movies.

“John Wick 3” is being directed by Chad Stahelski, who has also directed the first two films from the franchise. The film is set to be released on May 17, 2019 in the US.