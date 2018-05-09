'Avengers: Infinity War': Groot's last words will break your heart

By @sachintrivedig on
Director James Gunn arrives at the premiere of his film &quot;Super&quot;
Director James Gunn arrives at the premiere of his film "Super" in Hollywood, California March 21, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

While the fans understood most of what teen Groot (Voice by Vin Diesel) said in “Avengers: Infinity War,” there was that one last scene that wasn’t translated. Most the of the character’s dialogue was understood through the response of the other characters in the room, but the events in that last scene didn’t give any room for translation. Now, James Gunn has revealed what this line means. The following article contains spoilers.

The story arc of Groot was an interesting one in the film. The character was shown to be a moody teenager who just wouldn’t listen to the instructions given by Rocket (Voice by Bradley Cooper). The character later met with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and became sympathetic after hearing his story.

These two relationships of Groot played out well in the film. He gave his limb in order to forge the ultimate weapon for Thor, known as the Stormbreaker. This is the weapon that was designed to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin), and may do so in the next film.

As far as Rocket is concerned, the death scene is a heart-breaking tribute to this relationship. In a post online [see below] Gunn revealed that last word of Groot before his death was “Dad.”

Rocket saw teen Groot fade away after Thanos snapped his finger to wipe out half the life of the universe. Groot reaching out to Rocket as his father is a very touching after knowing the meaning.

Will this be the end of Teen Groot? Will the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film include teen Groot’s son? There are a lot questions the next “Avengers” film will have to answer, but many of the fans are hoping that the deaths at the end of “Infinity War” aren’t permanent.

The untitled “Avengers 4” movie is set to be released on May 3, 2019 in the US. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in 2020.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2 behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Avengers 4’: List of dead superheroes
‘Vikings’ season 5: Fan theory about a twist
‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ releasing in 2020
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding
Robert Downey Jr and original ‘Avengers’ cast get matching tattoos
Robert Downey Jr and original ‘Avengers’ cast get matching tattoos
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car