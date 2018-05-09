'Avengers: Infinity War': Groot's last words will break your heart

While the fans understood most of what teen Groot (Voice by Vin Diesel) said in “Avengers: Infinity War,” there was that one last scene that wasn’t translated. Most the of the character’s dialogue was understood through the response of the other characters in the room, but the events in that last scene didn’t give any room for translation. Now, James Gunn has revealed what this line means. The following article contains spoilers.

The story arc of Groot was an interesting one in the film. The character was shown to be a moody teenager who just wouldn’t listen to the instructions given by Rocket (Voice by Bradley Cooper). The character later met with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and became sympathetic after hearing his story.

These two relationships of Groot played out well in the film. He gave his limb in order to forge the ultimate weapon for Thor, known as the Stormbreaker. This is the weapon that was designed to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin), and may do so in the next film.

As far as Rocket is concerned, the death scene is a heart-breaking tribute to this relationship. In a post online [see below] Gunn revealed that last word of Groot before his death was “Dad.”

Rocket saw teen Groot fade away after Thanos snapped his finger to wipe out half the life of the universe. Groot reaching out to Rocket as his father is a very touching after knowing the meaning.

Will this be the end of Teen Groot? Will the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film include teen Groot’s son? There are a lot questions the next “Avengers” film will have to answer, but many of the fans are hoping that the deaths at the end of “Infinity War” aren’t permanent.

The untitled “Avengers 4” movie is set to be released on May 3, 2019 in the US. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in 2020.