'Jessica Jones' season 2 spoilers: Krysten Ritter teases a more 'bingeable' season; see set photos

"Jessica Jones" runs on Netflix US and Australia
By @nessdoctor on
Jessica Jones and Daredevil Twitter fight
Actor Krysten Ritter smiles as she poses for photos on the red carpet at the 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 28, 2016. Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich

Season 2 of “Jessica Jones” is about to drop and when it does, star Krysten Ritter warns all viewers to cancel their plans for the weekend. Anybody who starts watching would not be able to stop until the very last episode. Ritter is already set to take on an upcoming encore of Marvel TV superheroes called “Defenders,” but what happens to her character just before collaborating with New York’s biggest superheroes seems to get her all pumped up as her character gets a lot more to offer.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Jessica Jones” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

There has been very little information about season 2 of “Jessica Jones” for now, but filming is ongoing in New York City. Just recently, set photos have emerged showing Jones and Trish (Rachel Taylor) have some kind of issue with the NYPD. Nothing much has been given away, but it corroborates with previous statements by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg that she wants to delve into the relationship of the two women much deeper. The series is about to get even deeper to the point that some of the characters in it would be so cultured and developed that they can carry their own shows if Marvel allowed them to.

According to Screen Rant, it has another inside look at season 2 of “Jessica Jones.” After some photos leaked online, Jessica and Trish are seen both being detained by the authorities in the latest photo leak. This is quite a familiar situation for Jessica as she was seen being arrested and interrogated by Misty Knight at the beginning of the trailer for “The Defenders.”

The photos do not really reveal much about what should be expected, but every fan knows that Jessica does not really get along with law enforcers.  Trish, on the other hand, was becoming a superhero in her own name so it is not much of a surprise that she will be taking on a tougher role for this upcoming season.

There really is not much from the leaked set photos and rumors about what to expect from the second season of “Jessica Jones” but as of this point, even the lead actress herself says that this one in particular is going to be really good. Ritter highly recommends dedicating one whole weekend of while watching episodes of the show consecutively instead of watching it one episode at a time.

Krysten Ritter Dishes On Season 2 Of ‘Jessica Jones’

Source: Today/YouTube

