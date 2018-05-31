Jeff Goldblum to release debut jazz album

Cast member Jeff Goldblum conducts an interview near a model dinosaur during a photocall to promote the forthcoming film 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' in London, Britain, May 24, 2018. Reuters/Toby Melville

Jeff Goldblum won’t just be known as an actor anymore; he’s also going to be known as a musician. The 65-year-old American star has signed with Decca Records to release his debut album later this year.

According to Billboard, the “Jurassic Park” star impressed label executives when they spotted him accompanying jazz crooner Gregory Porter on a piano on “The Graham Norton Show” last year. The record bosses apparently loved him so much that they promptly flew to Los Angeles to meet with him.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldhim,” Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and a just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious, and whenever he plays, he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Goldblum, who has more than four decades of acting experiences under his belt, was happy that he would finally release his own album. He has been performing with his own jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, since the ‘90s. He also hosts a jazz variety show at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles.

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” he said.

His album is set to launch later this year. Before that, he will be seen reprising his role as Dr Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which will be released in Australia on June 21.

