'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum teases 'garnish' role

Jeff Goldblum may be reprising his role as the mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm after decades, but his role in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be “small,” according to the actor. Meanwhile, there is confirmation that the first trailer of the film will be released in December.

In a recent interview, Goldblum said that his role in the film is so small that the producers have the option of deleting it entirely, Jurassic Outpost reports. The actor compared his role in the film to a “sprig of parsley” and “little garnish.” However, the actor added that his limited screen time will hopefully have “some impact.”

Ian Malcolm is a chaos theorist who was the first to point out the danger of using genetic engineering technology to play god. He was also against the idea of commercial use of this technology.

From Goldblum’s words, it appears that the actor will be back just to share another one of his brilliant insights about what is being done to nature. The consequences of man’s actions in cloning dinosaurs are difficult to predict, but there’s a good chance of more blood on the streets.

Meanwhile, a report by JurassicWorld2Movie states that the first full trailer of the upcoming film will be released on Dec. 13. The trailer is said to be attached to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film. The fans may get to see a teaser a few days before the full video is released, and the promotions by the cast may begin from then on.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be released on June 7, 2018 in Australia. The film has been directed by J.A. Bayona. Cast members Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) were a part of the 2015 film, and they will be reprising their roles in the sequel.