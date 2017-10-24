'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum on where Malcolm has been

Cast member Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2015.

Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) will be back in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” The character will be back on screen after a gap of two decades. He was last seen in the 1997 movie “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” In a recent interview, Goldblum talked about what his character may have been doing all these years, and what his contribution will be this time around.

Malcolm is a mathematician who specialises in chaos theory. He was first brought into the dinosaur theme park by founder and visionary of the park Hammond (Richard Attenborough), to share his expert opinion about the prospects of the venture. The mathematician had at that time predicted how the owners’ control of the park is an illusion, and soon all hell broke loose after the dinosaurs broke out of their encampments.

In the 1997 film, he went back to the island, which the owners called Site B. The dinosaurs move about freely on this island, and the fear was that they would be pillaged by profiteers.

In an interview with Radio Times, posted on YouTube, Goldblum said that his character may have something to say about the “current confluence of circumstances around the use and misuse of technology.” The plot of the next movie is expected to be about companies across the globe attempting the replicate the success of the park, and how that will lead to some terrible consequences. So, Malcolm’s insights may not be restricted to just one island or park, but may encompass the globe.

In terms of the costume, Goldblum teased that his character may be wearing something similar to what he wore in the previous movies. There will be a few pieces of black, and tinted glasses. On the question of what Malcolm has been doing for the past two decades, the actor said that his character may have opened a jazz club called Rockwell. 

