'It will not stop me': Melania Trump hosts cyberbullying event, addresses critics

Melania
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu speak after visiting the African American Museum of History and Culture. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US first lady Melania Trump appeared at a cyberbullying event on Tuesday and addressed criticisms of her stance. US President Donald Trump’s spouse admitted that she has been criticised for her commitment to tackling the issue, but it would not stop her from doing what she knows is right.

The FLOTUS revealed that she was aware of the “scepticism” she got after announcing that she planned to tackle the issue of cyber bullying prevention. She believed that the criticisms would continue but looked determined to push her plans.

Melania shared that she received many letters from kids who have felt threatened or bullied on social media in her role as FLOTUS. Amid the criticisms, Melania vowed to continue advocating for safer spaces for kids and teenagers on the Internet. She said she is here with one goal which is to help children in the next generation.

The recent cyber safety discussion hosted by the first lady was held at the White House. Melania has sent invites to representatives from leading tech companies to speak to her as she sought to encourage “positive behaviours on social media.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from a number of top online and social media companies and marked the FLOTUS’ first public event on the topic since entering the White House. Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Google and Snap were among the tech companies that joined Melania. Representatives from Family Online Safety Institute were also invited as the FLOTUS discussed how the youngsters can use the Internet better, along with the effects of technology.

Prior to her husband’s electoral win in the 2016 presidential elections, Melania signalled that she would make combating cyberbullying “one of the main focuses.” During a speaking appearance at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, she had said that it was never okay when a teenager is mocked, bullied or attacked, adding it is terrible when that happens on the playground.

Melania said it also absolutely unacceptable when bullying is done by someone hiding on the Internet. “Technology has changed our universe, but like anything that is powerful it can have a bad side,” she had said during a short speech at an athletic centre outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

So far, the first lady has devoted much of her time doing work with children. She has also expressed interest in the opioid crisis and has shown support for students protesting for stricter gun laws.

NBC News/YouTube

