Melania Trump's office cut ties with adviser amid criticism over inaugural contract

Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

One of US First Lady Melania Trump’s first hires since she became FLOTUS was her friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Now the FLOTUS’ office said in a statement that it ended its contract with her amid criticism over the $US26 million (AU$33 million) she allegedly got to help plan US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The sacking was first reported by The New York Times. The publication has reported that Winston Wolkoff’s firm WIS Media Partners spent twice as much money than former president Barack Obama’s inauguration. There are reports that claimed that WIS Media Partners was established as a company just weeks before Trump’s inauguration.

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has told USA TODAY that the office had “severed the gratuitous services contract with Ms Wolkoff.” The POTUS was reportedly “enraged” over the huge bill.

Winston Wolkoff was hired as “a special government employee” to work on particular projects. Grisham expressed gratitude to Wolkoff’s hard work and added that they wish her all the best. Winston Wolkoff will no longer work on official White House business.

Winston Wolkoff has commented to explain the changes, saying she was informed by the White House counsel’s office that all gratuitous volunteer contracts were ended. She said she expects to still be a trusted source for advice and support on an informal basis.

As for the money it was paid by the inaugural committee, Winston Wolkoff explained that her firm spent the overwhelming majority of it on services to subcontractors, which include satellite feeds to be provided to broadcasters worldwide. She also said that she is proud of the work they did to help with the inauguration, and that news coverage of her work was “completely unfair.” She did not identify any errors.

The first lady’s spokeswoman said Melania “had no involvement” with the inaugural committee. She also “had no knowledge of how funds were spent.” Tax documents showed that the committee had money left on hand, which it intended to donate to charity.

The first lady and Wolkoff are expected to remain friends. The former model was in attendance during Winston Wolkoff’s 40th birthday party in 2010. Photos of the two together were shared on the Internet.

Winston Wolkoff has assisted Vogue editor Anna Wintour plan the annual Met Gala. She has reportedly been Melania’s friend for years, and was said to be one of the first people Melania turned to following the election of her husband.

MSNBC/YouTube

