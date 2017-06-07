HP Omen X specs, price and release details: New gaming desktop PC is optimised for VR immersion

HP has launched the new Omen X gaming desktop PC, which sports a convenient design and comes with customisable hardware.

HP has launched the new Omen X gaming desktop PC. The machine sports a convenient design and customisable hardware. It also comes with an optional backpack accessory for extended play.

HP first unveiled its new gaming system last year merely as a concept. With help and feedback from several game and virtual reality (VR) developers, it has now become an actual product. The machine packs hard-hitting hardware in its substantially small package.

The Omen X desktop is optimised for eSports and VR immersion. It’s compact enough for on-the-go gaming thanks to its unique and adaptable design. But the computer’s transportability doesn’t sacrifice extended performance as it’s also backed by cutting-edge thermal and electrical engineering for added overclocking and wattage optimisation.

4K resolution gaming should be no problem for a factory-overclocked Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and up to 7th gen unlocked Intel Core i7 CPU. Further immersion is provided by the pre-installed the Omen’s Command Centre, which handles network traffic and real-time data streams. Users can choose to route the gaming traffic over the Ethernet connection and let the wireless network take over background updates or downloads.

The system comes with DTS Headphone:X support for on-ear and in-ear simulated surround audio. An optional VR backpack accessory is also available for immersive virtual reality gaming. The Omen desktop also has full docking capabilities that enable instant setups and accessory combos on the fly.

“You never have to be limited by your hardware with a case developed for the best current and next gen technology,” according to HP. “Angled for easy access, the galvanised steel case was designed for unprecedented upgradability with industry standard components and a spacious, chambered interior.”

HP also equipped its gaming PC with hot-swappable batteries to provide users longer sessions without having to shut down the device. Up to four batteries and a charging dock are included in the backpack accessory. This means that two batteries can be recharged while the other two are in use, and users don’t have to remove the backpack to change batteries thanks to their ergonomic placement.

The HP Omen X bare chassis is available for AU$599 in Australia and US$499 in the US. The basic model of the gaming desktop that includes an Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0 GHz quad-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, 16 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM and 3 TB 7200 rpm SATA starts at AU$3,499 in Australia. In the US, more options and customisable configurations are available that starts at US$1,569.

