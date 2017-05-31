Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q

Acer is set to launch the Predator Triton 700 in August. The new gaming laptop is robust in terms of specs, but is ultra-thin by design. It carries a US$2,999 (AU$4,029) starting price.

Compared to the enormous Predator 21 X, Acer’s upcoming gaming notebook is considerably light and more portable. The new Triton notebook is only 18.9 millimetres (or 0.74 inches) thin while the 21 X gaming Goliath has an overall thickness of 86 millimetres (or 3.39 inches). It only weighs about 2.6 kilograms (or 5.73 pounds) compared to its big brother’s load of 7.7 kilograms (or 17 pounds).

When it comes to power, though, the Triton 700 holds its own. The notebook packs standard-voltage 7th generation Intel Core processors and an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU in its slim aluminium unibody. Helping the Triton perform efficiently are five heat pipes and Acer’s own AeroBlade 3D metal fans that supposedly turn up airflow by as much as 35 percent. Further pushing the new laptop’s limit are a duo of NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to 32 GB of DDR4 2,400 MHz memory.

The new Predator gaming system makes use of Nvidia Max-Q, which allows the machine to be as thin and as quiet as it possibly can be. The new technology turns supposedly bulky gaming laptops into ultraportable notebooks. Acer likens the innovation to space age advancement.

“Max-Q, an integral part of NASA’s mission to launch man into space, is defined as the point at which the aerodynamic stress on a rocket in atmospheric flight is maximized,” says the Triton’s maker. “Thus, the design of the rocket is precision-engineered around Max-Q. Nvidia has applied a similar philosophy to designing gaming laptops, enabling Acer to build laptops that are thinner with more GPU performance of previous generation products.”

Acer’s VR-ready gaming machine sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with Nvidia G-SYNC and also has support for dual 4K video output. Audio department is handled by the Taiwanese tech titan’s own TrueHarmony technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The system boasts of Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with speeds up to 40 GB per second.

The new gaming computer’s connectivity options include a USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort connector, one Gigabit Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 ports with power-off USB charging. Also included is Acer’s PredatorSense software, which provides users easy monitoring and controlling of system settings. And of course, there’s the RGB-backlit mechanical keyboard, which is protected by a huge Corning Gorilla Glass panel.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop arrives in North America in August with a US$2,999 starting price. The notebook is also set to hit Europe, the Middle East and Africa on the same month with prices starting at €3,399. Pricing and availability in Australia have yet to be revealed so stay connected with IBTimes for updates.

