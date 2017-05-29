Acer Nitro 5 launches: New budget gaming laptop has various configurations for added user flexibility

By @ULB1N on
Acer Nitro 5
Acer has unveiled a new budget gaming laptop line called the Nitro 5, which arrives in selected regions in July. Acer

Acer has unveiled a new budget gaming laptop line called the Nitro 5. It offers a variety of configurations for added flexibility. It starts arriving in selected regions in July.

Gaming laptops usually come with an expensive tag and a questionable reputation. Some systems that don’t have the “gaming” label are just as powerful sans the aesthetics, RGB lighting and excessive price tag. That’s why it’s interesting to see what Acer’s new “casual gaming” notebook line has to offer.

Acer announced on Friday its Nitro gaming laptop line. The company says its new Acer Nitro 5 series offers a balanced mixture of powerful specs and creative looks. The new notebook family consists of various graphics and chipset configurations to provide users the flexibility to spend based on need and budget.

Models with 7th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics are available. Systems with 7th generation AMD A-Series FX, A10 or A12 APUs paired with AMD Radeon RX550 graphics are likewise offered. The new laptop family comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and has support for up to 32 GB of DDR4 2,400 MHz memory.

Acer Nitro 5 The Acer Nitro 5 sports a look that boasts of a matte black frame alongside a hairline touch and a sleek red hinge at its back.  Acer

Select configurations feature fast PCIe SSDs of up to 512 GB that come with an optional hard drive of up to 2 TB for more storage while connectivity options include a reliable Gigabit Ethernet port and 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO wireless technology. A broad set of port choices are also available, including two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port with power-off charging support, a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port and an HDMI 2.0 port that can support up to 90 Hz refresh rates. Each Nitro notebook, of course, comes with adequate cooling system.

“No gaming system is complete without a thermal solution to manage heat and keep the system running optimally,” says Acer. “The Nitro 5 features dual fans with Acer Coolboost technology, which delivers heightened fan speeds and cooling ability, and allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost.”

Every variant of Acer’s new gaming notebook line furnishes a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. The laptop’s audio is powered by the Taiwanese tech giant’s TrueHarmony technology and Dolby Audio Premium. The Nitro 5 sports a look that boasts of a matte black frame alongside a hairline touch and a sleek red hinge at its rear while the keyboard’s red backlights provide additional aesthetics.

The Acer Nitro 5 launches in North America and China in July with a US$799 starting price. It arrives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in August with prices starting at €1,099. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced so stay connected with IBTimes for updates.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
