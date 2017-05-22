Lenovo launches new IdeaPad line-up and Legion Y920 gaming laptop: Pricing and release details announced

Lenovo has launched a new set of IdeaPad notebooks. The new models not only promise better speed and performance, they also sport sleeker looks. The six new laptops allow consumers to pick the perfect device based on need, taste and budget. The Chinese tech giant also has a new gaming laptop: the VR-ready Legion Y920.

Lenovo has taken a “less is more” approach with its new notebook line-up. The laptops have bevelled edges that provide smooth clean lines and angled front edges for easy lid opening. The line-up also includes slimmer variants called the S models.

According to Lenovo, the new IdeaPad roster has a “minimalist design for maximum appeal.” The furnishing process they go through, however, is another story. The anodised aluminium covering of the 720S, for instance, undergoes the same process as diamonds do when they are shaped and refined.

The equally sleek 520S is only 0.76 inches (19.3 mm) thin (0.76 in) while the 320S features an infused covering, providing a soft metallic feel. The new IdeaPads also come in various colours to choose from. The keyboard redesign is rather odd, though, and has the power button next to the Delete button. But the incorporation of Microsoft’s Precision Touchpad is a welcome Windows 10 feature.

The new 17-inch Lenovo Legion Y920 gaming laptop is VR-ready and has up to the latest overclockable 7th generation Intel Core i7 K series chipset Lenovo

The 13-inch 720S is great for on-the-go professionals and students. It packs up to the latest 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Thunderbolt 3 port and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. It’s also portable with its 0.53-inch thin frame and 2.5-pound load. Security features like a fingerprint reader for easy Windows Hello logging are also optional.

The 520 and its slimmer version deliver convenience and functionality with Nvidia GeForce 940MX dedicated graphics while those who are on a budget can opt for the 320 or 320S. Lenovo also has something for gamers: the premium Legion Y920. The new 17-inch gaming laptop is VR-ready and has up to the latest overclockable 7th generation Intel Core i7 K series chipset and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8G DDR5 graphics.

Below are the pricing and release details of the new Lenovo IdeaPad 2017 line-up. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced so stay connected with IBTimes Australia for updates.

Pricing, availability and colour options in EMEA (VAT included)

15-inch IdeaPad 720: Starts at €749 | July |Tone-on-tone Mineral Grey

13-inch IdeaPad 720S: Starts at €899 | July | Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver and Iron Grey

14-inch IdeaPad 720S: Starts at €999 | May | Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver

15-inch IdeaPad 520: Starts at €649 | May | Gold, Iron Grey and Bronze

14-inch IdeaPad 520S: Starts at €699 | May | Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, Bronze, Plum Purple and Ballerina Pink

14-inch IdeaPad 320: Starts at €349 | May | Blizzard White, Denim Blue, Onyx Black and Platinum Grey

15-inch IdeaPad 320: Starts at €299 | May | Coral Red, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Plum Purple and Blizzard White

17-inch IdeaPad 320: Starts at €399 | May | Onyx Black and Platinum Grey

14-inch IdeaPad 320S: Starts at €499 | May | Mineral Grey, Snow White and Coral Red

15-inch IdeaPad 320S: Starts at €499 | May | Mineral Grey and Snow White

17-inch Legion Y920: Starts at €2,599 | May | Black

Pricing, availability and colour options in North America

14-inch IdeaPad 720S: Starts at US$969.99 | June | Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver

15-inch IdeaPad 320: Starts at US$439.99 | June | Coral Red, Denim Blue, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Plum Purple and Blizzard White

17-inch IdeaPad 320: Starts at US$489.99 | June | Onyx Black and Platinum Grey

14-inch IdeaPad 320S: Starts at US$739.99 | June | Mineral Grey, Snow White and Coral Red

15-inch IdeaPad 320S: Starts at US$749.99 | June | Mineral Grey and Snow White

17-inch Legion Y920: Starts at US$2,699.99 | June | Black

