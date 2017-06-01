Corsair K68 specs, price and release details: New mechanical gaming keyboard is spill-proof

Corsair has launched a new mechanical gaming keyboard called the K68. It’s dust and water resistant, which means specks and spills aren’t getting in the way of gameplay. It’s now available to purchase in selected regions but will soon be released worldwide.
It’s no secret that Corsair is very much into mechanical key switches, and it’s quite evident that the company’s gusto isn’t going away soon. Its new gaming keyboard, the K68, uses a full set of red Cherry MX key switches. The new peripheral device is also dust and water resistant, boasting its IP32 rating.
Customisation and on-the-fly modifications should be easy, thanks to the dedicated multimedia controls. Per-key dynamic backlighting, which should by now be a gaming peripheral must-have, is indubitably on board. Users can either choose from the readily available pre-set lighting effects or download user-made custom profiles via the CUE (Corsair Utility Engine) software, which also facilitates comprehensive Macro support for easy key remapping.
Corsair said that its new “mechanically tough” keyboard is built for gaming so immersive, snacks and spills won’t matter. The key switches are protected by individual silicone rubber shields that help stave off unwanted liquids and specks for continuous gameplay. Going into Windows Key lock mode for further immersion and uninterrupted focus is also an option.
“The K68 mechanical keyboard features 100 percent Cherry MX Red key switches with dynamic backlighting and dust and spill resistance to enable a high performance gaming experience,” according to the computer peripherals and hardware giant based in Fremont, California. “100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover ensures your commands and simultaneous keystrokes always register.”
The Corsair K68 gaming keyboard is, for the time being, only available in North America, South Korea and China for US$99.99 and in Australia for AU$159.00. It’s set to hit Europe soon with a €89.30 price tag.
Corsair K68 mechanical gaming keyboard specs and features
- Warranty: Two years
- Weight: 1.12 kilograms or 2.47 pounds
- Key Switches: Cherry MX Red
- Keyboard Backlighting: Red LED
- Dimensions: 455 x 170 x 39 millimetres or 17.91 x 6.69 x 1.54 inches
- Report Rate: Up to 1 millisecond / 1000 Hz
- Matrix: 100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover
- Keyboard Size: Standard
- Media Keys: Dedicated (Mute, Volume Down/Up, Stop, Prev, Play/Pause, Next)
- Wrist Rest: Yes
- CUE Software: Enabled
- Cable Type: Tangle-free rubber
- WIN Lock: Yes
- Keyboard Layout: NA
- Package contents: K68 mechanical gaming keyboard | Detachable full length wrist rest | Warranty card | Quick start guide
- Compatibility and System Requirements: PC with USB 2.0 port | Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 | An internet connection is required to download the Corsair Utility Engine software
