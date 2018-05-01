How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

The latest royal baby’s name is creating confusing among his subjects. Fortunately, Prince Louis’ mum, Kate Middleton, can teach commoners how his name is pronounced. Is it like Lewis or loo-wee?

Louis Arthur Charles, born on April 23, is the third child of Prince William and Kate. When his name was announced days later, there were some confusion on how his name is pronounced.

The Duchess of Cambridge knows how, though. In their wedding in 2011, Kate had to repeat William’s full name when reciting her vows. And this is how Louis was said (at 4:30 mark):

Kate clearly said loo-wee without the s. That is how her husband’s name is pronounced. The Duke of Cambridge’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. He is rarely called by his full name in public, which is why the public isn’t familiar with his fourth name.

The typical British pronunciation of Louis is with stress on the s. And since they are the British royalty, it just makes sense that they pronounce the name with the s as well. However, the name is French in origin, and therefore pronounced without the s. The name means “renowned warrior” in French, according to Metro.

Louis is also the third name of the baby’s elder brother, Prince George, whose full name is George Alexander Louis. As for the littlest and newest royal’s other names, he shares Arthur and Charles with both his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles, who is Charles Philip Arthur George.

His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge is now the fifth in line to the British throne. Succeeding his great-grandma Queen Elizabeth is Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and then him. He edged out his uncle, Prince Harry, to the sixth place. His sister, Charlotte, also made history last week. Charlotte is the first sister who did not lose her place in the line of succession when a younger male sibling was born, thanks to the eradication of the male primogeniture rule in 2013.